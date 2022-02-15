WNY family hopes to adopt 11-year-old Ukrainian boy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As tensions continue to increase between Ukraine and Russia. One Western New York family hopes to adopt 11-year-old Olesksii of Ukraine.

Melissa Nowicki, a host mom, hopes the adoption process can move forward as fast as possible.

"Ukraine is a third world country that has a huge orphan crisis. The country of Ukraine is the size of Texas, and they have a hundred thousand orphans in that country alone. It's huge," she says.

Nowicki says her family looks to adopt Oleksii, but it's proving to be a race against time with tensions in the region escalating.

"I hope that our adoption process can move forward as fast as possible so we can get him out and get him home before things escalate even farther with Russia as possible," she says.

But the Nowicki family isn't in this fight alone as the Bauer's Boutique that's located in the Rochester area partnering with the family to fund their mission.

"It cost thousands of dollars to adopt. We're doing all sorts of fundraisers to try to help cover the cost to fund the adoption."

