WNY families discuss Halloween plans and traditions versus newer celebrations

BUFFALO, NY — Western New York has been the host of many early Halloween events, and with Halloween being on a Monday are families still trick-or-treating?

Town of Hamburg Police Chief Pete Dienes says in the last three years trick-or-treating numbers have gone down.

"Halloween has definitely evolved, I have been Chief for 23 years in Hamburg and I know Halloween used to be a big big night, we would have extra cars out and all that stuff, and it has seemed to tame down a bit," said Chief Dienes.

Many families have decided their kids are too young for trick-or-treating like Jonathon Benvenuto who is going to stay in on October 31st with his one-year-old.

"She is young, by the time Halloween stars she will probably be in bed," said Benvenuto.

Other parents have concerns over crossing streets and worries about strangers handing out candy.

"This is our first year (since the pandemic) and I want to make it special for them and we are not doing the door to door because of all the things on TikTok and Facebook but we are going to a Halloween party," said Tanecia Horton.

For some, this is their first time in Western New York, so trick-or-treating will let them explore.

"This will be the first year we go door to door because we are not from buffalo so we are going door to door with our neighbors," said Shaniqua White.

Some other parents are relishing in the last few days of fall and will venture out on Monday night.

"We are trying to get as much as we can in on all the nice weather we are going to get before the snow starts falling," said Charity Carrig.

But parents going out on Halloween should be careful.

"Travel in groups, stay on the sidewalks, use sidewalks and be smart," said Chief Dienes.