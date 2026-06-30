WNY connection to Venezuela earthquakes that killed more than seventeen hundred

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York woman is telling her family's story after devastating back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela that have killed more than 1,700, according to AP.

Ana Stearns' father, 86, sister and uncle survived the earthquakes but were devastated by their destruction. They returned to a building that had been ordered evacuated due to structural damage from the earthquake.

That left them with one place to go: their family's beach apartment building, which had collapsed during the earthquake.

Stearns' father has been a university professor for more than 50 years and cares for one of his closest friends through cancer treatment. His friend has also had his arm amputated recently, not related to the earthquake.

Stearns' sister is now caring for both their father and their family friend.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Stearns' family to cover food, clean drinking water and much more. You can find the link to the GoFundMe here.