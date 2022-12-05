Watch Now
WNY community urged to give blood this holiday season

A person donates blood as they talk with an American Red Cross staffer during a Red Cross and Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team blood drive at Chase Field Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 2:34 PM, Dec 05, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife, the region's only community blood bank, is urging Western New York residents to give blood during the holiday season.

Those who choose to donate throughout the month of December will be entered into a 27 Days of Giving raffle. A winner will be chosen each day, and prizes range from the following:

  • Bills tickets
  • Autographed Bills and Sabres merchandise
  • $100 Tops gift cards
  • $100 gift cards to Hutch's restaurant
  • A staycation package at Russell's.

Anyone eligible to donate blood is urged to make an appointment here, or by calling 716-529-4270.

