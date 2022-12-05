WNY community urged to give blood this holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife, the region's only community blood bank, is urging Western New York residents to give blood during the holiday season.

Those who choose to donate throughout the month of December will be entered into a 27 Days of Giving raffle. A winner will be chosen each day, and prizes range from the following:

Bills tickets

Autographed Bills and Sabres merchandise

$100 Tops gift cards

$100 gift cards to Hutch's restaurant

A staycation package at Russell's.

Anyone eligible to donate blood is urged to make an appointment here, or by calling 716-529-4270.