WNY children writing letters to local veterans at Hamburg Fairgrounds Festival of the Lights

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many kids in Western New York are starting their holiday season writing letters to local veterans at the Hamburg Fairgrounds Festival of the Lights.

A parent named Emily Matesic tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person this activity for kids has a positive impact.

“I think it’s good to have them experience writing cards to veterans,” she says. “It’s very exciting for the guys to get them. We hand them out at work sometimes and they love it. They get really excited to have them.”

When coming to the Fairgrounds you and your family can buy holiday snacks and drinks while writing letters.

Other parents say these cards would be meaningful for a veteran during the holiday season since they may not have a lot of family.

“They deserve something showing kids coloring and enjoying themselves while doing something special for our veterans that are without family members,” says Kate Harris, a parent.

A coordinator of this event says they work closely with local veterans.

They plan to distribute the cards that the kids are sending off to hundreds if not thousands of retired soldiers.

“We honor a veteran each day through a daily ceremony and we thought we should make sure we should bring that to the fairgrounds festival,” says Ali Bukowski, a chief marketing officer at Hamburg Fairgrounds.

This initiative of sending letters to local veterans is going on for 18 nights.

”Thank you for your service,” says three-year-old Miles.

Click here to see the scheduled events of the Hamburg Fairgrounds Festival of the Lights.