Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

WNY businesses win money in M&T Bank’s Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab pitch competition

items.[0].image.alt
John Mackowiak
Franketta Willoughby Daycare - Prize Grant Presentation.png
Posted at 2:37 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:37:28-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three Buffalo businesses won prize money in M&T Bank’s Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab pitch competition.

Franketta Willoughby Daycare won the grand prize of $5,000, while Unapologetic Coffee received the second-place $3,000 prize, and BCW Dispatching and Consulting Group secured the $2,000 prize.

“I love kids and I love helping them learn in a fun, safe learning environment,” Willoughby said. “This funding will help me create job opportunities for my community by hiring more employees because, of course, I can't do everything by myself. With the growth of serving more children, I’ll need to reach out to get more help.”

You can read more about the companies by clicking the links below.

Unapologetic Coffee

BCW Dispatching and Consulting Group

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!