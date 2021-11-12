WNY businesses win money in M&T Bank’s Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab pitch competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three Buffalo businesses won prize money in M&T Bank’s Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab pitch competition.

Franketta Willoughby Daycare won the grand prize of $5,000, while Unapologetic Coffee received the second-place $3,000 prize, and BCW Dispatching and Consulting Group secured the $2,000 prize.

“I love kids and I love helping them learn in a fun, safe learning environment,” Willoughby said. “This funding will help me create job opportunities for my community by hiring more employees because, of course, I can't do everything by myself. With the growth of serving more children, I’ll need to reach out to get more help.”

