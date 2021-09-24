WNY Brewers Guild to host inaugural WNY Craft Brewery Week September 27 to October 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The WNY Brewers Guild will host the inaugural WNY Craft Brewery Week from September 27 to October 1.

The WNY Brewers Guild represents over 30 local craft breweries and organizers say the event hopes to encourage craft beer lovers to visit a brewery they haven’t been to before.

It will be divided into five zones and there will be events in three of the zones that take place during the week:

City of Buffalo

Northtowns

Southtowns

East

Southern Tier

September 27 - Big Ditch Brewing Company in Buffalo, the “Beerie County Fair” will feature brewers from Community Beer Works, Sato Brewpub, Old First Ward Brewing, Big Ditch Brewing Company, and Pressure Drop Brewing. Beer from each of the producers will be available during the event. Purchase of a pint or sampling flight will include a ticket to play a carnival game, operated by one of the beer-makers, for a chance to win prizes from the breweries.

September 28 - Lilly Belle Meads in Lancaster, brewers from the East, including Eli Fish Brewing Co., West Shore Brewing Company, 12 Gates Brewing Company, TIL Brewing, and Britesmith Brewing will be hosting a Brewer’s Karaoke Night, open to the public. Products from each of the breweries and food will be available during the event.

September 29 - 42 North Brewing Company in East Aurora, guests are invited to join brewers from Hamburg Brewing Company, First Line Brewing, 1927 Brew House, Rusty Nickel Brewing Co., and 42 North Brewing Company, while they produce a new collaboration American Stout. Local maltsters and hop producers will be featured, along with Live Music and a Live Brew Talk.

You can find more information here.