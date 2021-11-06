WNY 5-11 year olds start to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The vaccination effort now includes all Americans ages five and up. Clinics are now available across Western New York.

For Nick Gaetanos, there wasn't a second thought. His twin, six-year-old daughters were getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as soon as they could.

“They’ve been looking forward to it since we got our shots. So, they know it's their part and everyone's got to do their part,” explained Gaetanos.

Daemen College hosted a vaccine clinic for 5–11-year-old children on Friday.

“To be at a point now, that our kids from 5 to 11 are able to get vaccinated, that we see a light, hopefully, at the end of the tunnel, that our kids are going to be less susceptible to getting this and getting really sick. It is fantastic,” said Dr. Greg Nayor, the VP of Strategic Initiatives at Daemen.

It can be a tough age to get a shot, the people running this clinic say, be straight forward with your kids.

“Getting vaccinated to protect yourself and protect your family. Protect those you care about and just the quickest way that we're going to be able to get past this,” said Nayor.

With the first shots in their arms, Gaetanos is looking forward to a more mask-free life for his daughters.

“It’s been a tough year. So, you know, they've been home a lot more, not being able to do the birthday parties without a mask on, things like that. So, I'm just looking forward to getting back to, you know, doing more kid stuff,” added Gaetanos.

Friday was the only day for the clinic at Daemen College.

