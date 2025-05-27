WKBW 7 News honored with regional Murrow award for investigative reporting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — WKBW 7 News is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award (Region 11 – Television Small Market) in the category of Investigative Reporting for our story “Hypocritical Oath: 7 News I-Team obtains secret recording of Buffalo Dentist.”

I-Team Chief Investigator Ed Drantch confronted a dentist who was captured by a whistleblower on an audio recording saying he was violating the orders of another doctor while treating a patient who was pregnant. Drantch spoke to the whistleblower and to the patient herself, who was deeply concerned about the health of her unborn baby upon hearing what had happened.

You can watch the full investigation directly below.

'What I did isn't allowed': I-Team obtains secret recording of Buffalo dentist

The investigation led to calls from state lawmakers to investigate the dentist and question the oversight process currently in place in New York State for these medical professionals.

WKBW will now advance to the national competition, with the winners announced in August.