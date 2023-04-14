Watch Now
How you can enjoy the beautiful weather coming to the Queen City

With the beautiful weather coming to Western New York, restaurants and rooftop bars are making sure you and your family have a place to head to enjoy the summertime feeling.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Apr 14, 2023
BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — With the beautiful weather coming to Western New York, restaurants and rooftop bars are making sure you and your family have a place to enjoy that summertime feeling.

Sam Grady, Director of Special Events at the Curtiss, says this is the perfect time to see how beautiful the Queen City is.

"Well we have the fire pit up on the rooftop. I mean the gorgeous views up here, we have urban hot springs its indoor outdoor - great for the weather," she shared. "Just everything all in one place and you can stay overnight."

Other places to visit this weekend:

