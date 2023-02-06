With some sun peaking through - Western New York's warmer weather bringing families out for some fun

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — With Western New York warming up a bit, it's a celebration of the things we love about winter in Western New York. Starting at Canalside, community members and local hockey teams gathered around the ice for a great cause.

"Most importantly everyone loves our children and what better way to give back than outdoors here playing hockey, to Oishei Children's Hospital when our kids absolutely need it the most," Tournament Director Chris Taggart shared.

The event is expected to raise and donate, he said, between $30 and $40 thousand. Hockey players from the Buffalo Regal team said this tournament is for such a good cause and makes playing worth a lot.

"It makes me feel good," they said. "I think they deserve it."

Just a car ride away to Chestnut Ridge Park, community members grabbed their sleds and family members to have some fun at Winterfest.

"It gets the kids out especially on those couple of cold days we had to get some fresh air and burn off some energy," mom Rachel Kaminski said.

Sledding, crafts, nature education, food and more brought many families out to the park to enjoy.