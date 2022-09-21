With rescue agencies at capacity, dogs up for adoption by Orchard Park Animal Control

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On September 15 the Town of Orchard Park Police Department posted on its Facebook page hoping to find the owners of two dogs who were found on Cole Road.

According to police, they are both young rottweiler males and appear to be brothers. Neither has a chip and they were found with no collars.

In an update police said no owners came forward and the SPCA and local rescue agencies are at capacity. Due to this, the dogs will be up for adoption by Orchard Park Animal Control. If you are interested you're asked to contact Orchard Park Animal Control at 716-662-6440.