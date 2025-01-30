With interest on the rise, what you need to know about raising chickens

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Charlene Spoth, owner of Kelkenberg Farm of Clarence, maintains a thriving flock of 14 chickens, ensuring a steady supply of eggs for her family. She also works to educate others on raising backyard chickens.

Spoth's flock consists of one rooster and 13 hens which she observes closely to ensure their health.

"Knowing what their normal routine is...when you come in, they should come and be curious," Spoth explained.

She noted that chickens require at least 14 hours of light daily to stimulate egg production, which can be supplemented with artificial lighting.

Sara Miller, Education Manager at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, said they offer classes on raising chickens, noting an increase in interest due to rising egg prices.

Spoth's chickens lay about one egg per day and she sells the eggs from Easter through October 31. She emphasized that she does not plan to raise prices as long as her chickens remain healthy.

Chickens can be purchased locally for $2 to $5 each as chicks and they are social animals that should be kept in groups.

