Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

‘With family, that’s what it’s about’: Celebrating Labor Day across Western New York

7 News traveled to holiday events from South Buffalo to Clarence to Niagara Falls to ask you, “What does Labor Day mean to you?”
Posted
and last updated

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Happy Labor Day Western New York! I traveled to holiday events from South Buffalo to Clarence to Niagara Falls to ask you, “What does Labor Day mean to you?”

I attended the Labor Day parades in South Buffalo and Clarence Center as well as the Labor Day Weekend Festival on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls.

So what does Labor Day weekend mean to you?

Adam John

“It gets [us] away from the grind of work for at least one more day of the long weekend,” Adam John from Clarence said. “[We’re having] a little cookout, have some family over and enjoy the day, that’s really it, just hanging out with family that’s what it’s about.”

Jim and Maureen Robinson
Jim (left) and Maureen Robinson (right)

“It’s an important thing to celebrate and cherish the work that we do have,” Maureen Robinson from Buffalo said.

Theresa Schuta
Theresa Schuta (left) and her grandson Joesph

“As a long-time educator, [Labor Day meant] it was back to school,” Theresa Schuta from Buffalo said. “[I’m spending the holiday] going to help my daughter get ready for the opening of school tomorrow, she’s a principal.”

Julia Shea

“We come up for the long weekends to see my family and came here to see my brother play [music],” Julia Shea, who came to visit WNY after moving away to Oklahoma, said. “[I’m going to] go out to eat with my family and just hang out and have a good time.”

Jarrett Shea

“It’s fun for me, because I actually get to entertain people that are off for the day,” Jarrett Shea from Buffalo said after playing music on Old Falls Street. 

Michael Ragowski

“On Labor Day is our annual parade,” Michael Ragowski, picnic chairman of the Clarence Center Vol. Fire Co. said. “Thousands of people on a parade day, on a beautiful day, it’s great to have everybody on the grounds enjoying the day.”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!