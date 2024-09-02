‘With family, that’s what it’s about’: Celebrating Labor Day across Western New York

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Happy Labor Day Western New York! I traveled to holiday events from South Buffalo to Clarence to Niagara Falls to ask you, “What does Labor Day mean to you?”
I attended the Labor Day parades in South Buffalo and Clarence Center as well as the Labor Day Weekend Festival on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls.
So what does Labor Day weekend mean to you?
“It gets [us] away from the grind of work for at least one more day of the long weekend,” Adam John from Clarence said. “[We’re having] a little cookout, have some family over and enjoy the day, that’s really it, just hanging out with family that’s what it’s about.”
“It’s an important thing to celebrate and cherish the work that we do have,” Maureen Robinson from Buffalo said.
“As a long-time educator, [Labor Day meant] it was back to school,” Theresa Schuta from Buffalo said. “[I’m spending the holiday] going to help my daughter get ready for the opening of school tomorrow, she’s a principal.”
“We come up for the long weekends to see my family and came here to see my brother play [music],” Julia Shea, who came to visit WNY after moving away to Oklahoma, said. “[I’m going to] go out to eat with my family and just hang out and have a good time.”
“It’s fun for me, because I actually get to entertain people that are off for the day,” Jarrett Shea from Buffalo said after playing music on Old Falls Street.
“On Labor Day is our annual parade,” Michael Ragowski, picnic chairman of the Clarence Center Vol. Fire Co. said. “Thousands of people on a parade day, on a beautiful day, it’s great to have everybody on the grounds enjoying the day.”