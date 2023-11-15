With DA John Flynn not seeking reelection, what's next for the Erie County District Attorney's Office?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just days after Congressman Brian Higgins announced his planned exit from Congress, another major office in Erie County is slated for change.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn long ago announced his intention to not run for reelection to a third term, but Erie County Democrats are already moving to retain the office in the 2024 election. Chairman Jeremy Zellner tells me party leaders on Tuesday will nominate Flynn’s chief deputy – Michael J. Keane – as their candidate for the county’s top law enforcement post.

Keane, son of the late Assemblyman Richard J. Keane, hails from a prominent South Buffalo family long active in politics. He has served as the county’s first assistant district attorney since 2017.

The early move could be designed to head off any potential challenge from another Democrat, such as Legislator John Gilmour, who in the past has also expressed interest and who did not return a call seeking comment. It would also position Keane to take over as acting district attorney should Flynn decide to leave the office before his term expires at the end of next year.

Flynn declined to comment.

Republicans, who cross-endorsed Flynn in 2020, will face a tough challenge, since the DA race will, as it has since 1988, take place in a presidential election year – when Democratic turnout in heavily Democratic Erie County is greatest.

Still, sources mention James Gardner, law clerk to Erie County Judge Kenneth Case as a possible candidate, along with Scott Allen, who is in private practice. But nothing is settled.