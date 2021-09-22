Wish Wagon: Selling pumpkins for Make-A-Wish

PENDLETON, NY (WKBW) — On the eve of the first day of fall, a pumpkin stand sits on the side of Beach Ridge Road in Pendleton.

“Yesterday, what did we sell? 36 pumpkins,” said Lana Stroehlein. The 8th grader at Starpoint is the head of this road-side pumpkin operation. It's called the ‘Wish Wagon.’ Half of each sale will go to Make-A-Wish.

“I love giving back,” said Stroehlein.

Lana has battled with a host of health issues since she was a baby and in 2018 she received a Make-A-Wish of her own. She was flown down to Texas, to preform gymnastics with Olympic legend Simone Biles. A moment that stuck with Lana. She wants other kids dealing with their own medical issues to feel that same way. So, she's fund raising for the very organization that helped her so much.

The Wish Wagon will be selling pumpkins and mums in front of 4253 Beach Ridge Road until Halloween.

