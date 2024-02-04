Winter WNY Wellfest returns to Riverworks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The WNY Wellfest has returned to Riverworks in hopes to provide holistic ways to keep healthy.

Guests had the option of attending health lectures, martial arts classes and even yoga sessions.

Nurse practicioner Amanda Englert said these methods are used to help patients when they don't want to immediately turn to things like medication.

"If you feeling like you've been lost in your healing or just need to find a different way, there are natural ways."

The family-friendly festival will make its way back to Riverworks this summer on Sunday, June 9.

