Winter weather increases home repair demands, homeowners urged to be proactive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers are all too familiar with the harsh and expensive toll winter can take on their homes. In 2022, winter storms caused nearly $6 billion in insured losses nationwide.

The winter months keep homeowners and repair companies busy, as evidenced by my ride-along with T-Mark Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling, where technicians respond to increased service calls during the cold season.

"You can go from four calls to eight in an hour," said Jason Simoneit, a T-Mark technician, highlighting the surge in demand for home repair services during winter.

"I'm worried about the pipes, I'm worried about how cold it's going to get in here," said Rebecca Vahoviak, a homeowner in Tonawanda who called T-Mark in a panic when her furnace broke.

"Severe winter weather is a great barometer of measuring your home's durability," said Domenic Cortese, President of Cortese Construction Services.

Cortese advised homeowners to be aware of ice formation, which indicates high heat loss, and to check for drafts that could freeze water lines. Cortese emphasized the importance of routine maintenance and urged homeowners to address ongoing weather-related issues to prevent recurring problems.

"It's so important to be aware of what we're experiencing now and definitely take inventory of it so that you can fix it right, and do it right so that you're not gonna be dealing with this every single year," said Cortese.

