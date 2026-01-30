Winter weather in WNY leads to steady stream of drivers who didn't plan on needing a repair

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The impact of winter weather in Western New York is showing up under the hood and in the body shop.

At Extreme Collision in Lackawanna, mechanic Austin Parsons says winter weather means a steady stream of drivers who didn't plan on needing a repair.

Parsons says the most common issues this time of year are dead batteries, faulty starters, and worn-out wiper blades that can't keep up with snow and road slush.

"It actually kind of picks up a lot on the collision side because people start smashing into ice, hitting curbs, a lot of ice on the roads, cold weather stuff," Parsons said.

Shop owners say this is the time of year they start seeing more cars with damage like minor slide-offs, rear-end crashes, and fender benders that happen when roads ice over and drivers can't stop in time.

"We get a lot of front bumper scrapes, from people sliding on ice, tires, collision work, mechanical as well," Parsons said.

Mechanics say winter creates a perfect storm for crashes, icy roads, limited visibility, and cars that already aren't running at their best.

Experts say if your car is already struggling to start or your tires are bald, this cold weather can push it over the edge.

The Federal Highway Administration says on average, there are more than 156,164 collisions each year due to icy or snowy roads.

Data shows that more than 1,800 people die in those crashes, on top of 135,000 injuries.

On a snowy road, it can take your car about 10 times longer to stop completely than on a dry road.

There is naturally an uptick in car crashes nationally during the winter months, with drivers about 15% more likely to be in a crash now than in the summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.