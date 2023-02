BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy announced golf will make a one-day return to Delaware Park’s 18-hole golf course and Cazenovia Park’s 9-hole golf course on Wednesday.

The courses will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and you can pay $10 to play as much as you like.

The forecast high temperature on Wednesday will be near 60 degrees. You can find the latest forecast here.