Winter storm causes dozens of school closings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is tracking a winter storm causing dozens of school districts around Western New York to close Thursday.

You can find a full list of school closings here.

A winter storm warning is in place for Northern Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties until Thursday at 7PM.

Another winter storm warning is also in place for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Allegany, and Wyoming counties until Friday at 1AM.

Our Good Morning Buffalo team tracked the conditions during the early morning commute.

This is what Ed saw on his way into work Thursday morning.

Katie also saw a plow making its way through Downtown Buffalo.

Plus, our meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski is following the latest conditions closely.