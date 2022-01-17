Winter storm cancels COVID-19 services in Erie County Monday

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The impending winter storm is disrupting COVID-19 related services in Erie County.

The Erie County Department of Health is cancelling COVID-19 testing sites, COVID-19 vaccine clinics and its COVID-19 Information Line for Monday.

That's all due to the expected winter storm.

Anyone with a COVID-19 test scheduled at an ECDOH site will be contacted to reschedule, or may call the ECDOH COVID-19 Information Line on Tuesday to make another appointment.

Buffalo Homecare COVID-19 vaccine clinics at 490 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, and 5847 Transit Road in East Amherst will be closed on Monday.

An ECDOH COVID-19 vaccine clinic, normally held at Amherst Adult Day Services in Amherst on Mondays, had previously been cancelled due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The ECDOH-19 COVID-19 Information Line, (716) 858-2929, will be closed on Monday, and will reopen on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.