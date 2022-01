BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Canalside comes to life with a winter carnival taking place on Saturday in Buffalo.

The event featured all kinds of fun like ice skating, ice carving, a curling tournament, live music and vendors serving food and hot beverages.

This is just one of the many events scheduled to take place at Canalside this winter.

One dollar from all skate rentals were donated to the Ronald McDonald House.