Winter break in WNY: Here are five fun activities to keep you entertained

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter break is here, and whether you’re looking for fun indoor activities or ways to enjoy the snowy weather, we’ve got something for everyone!

Here are five exciting events happening across Western New York that will make your mid-winter break unforgettable:

1. Aquarium of Niagara – 716 Days & Birding Adventures

📍 701 Whirlpool Street, Niagara Falls, NY

🗓️ February 15-21 (Special Birding Events: February 15-17)

💲 Save $7.16 off admission during the 716 Days promotion!

The Aquarium of Niagara is offering a special discount to celebrate Western New York—admission is just $7.16 less than usual. For bird lovers, there’s even more to enjoy! During President's Day Weekend (Feb. 15-17), the Aquarium partners with the Birds on the Niagara Festival to offer exciting bird-themed programming.

Visitors can take part in guided bird walks, owl pellet dissections, and self-guided scavenger hunts. There will also be opportunities to learn about bird adaptations and birding basics. Whether you're a seasoned birder or a beginner, there's something for everyone.

2. Explore & More Children’s Museum – Engineers Week & Book Drive

📍 130 Main Street, Buffalo, NY

🗓️ February 17-23

💲 $15 Admission (Includes all activities)

Looking for a fun and educational experience for kids? Explore & More is celebrating National Engineers Week with hands-on activities all week long. Kids will have the chance to create mazes, build bridges with straw and popsicle sticks, and test their engineering skills with Snap Circuits and other fun challenges.

Explore & More is also launching a Children’s Book Drive in partnership with Read Across Buffalo. Donations of new children's books will help foster a love of reading in the community.

3. Buffalo RiverWorks – Free Skating & Discounted Adventure Activities

📍 359 Ganson Street, Buffalo, NY

🗓️ February 17-20

🛼 Free roller skating & ice skating

Looking to stay active this winter break? Buffalo RiverWorks is hosting a Winter Recess event with free roller skating and ice skating from February 17-20. If you need skates, rental discounts are available, and you can even climb the ropes course for just $20!

On February 19, Independent Health will be on-site offering free giveaways, kids' activities, and hot chocolate. Be sure to check out character appearances, a scavenger hunt, and demonstrations from Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports.

4. Shea’s Performing Arts Center – "Sing Your Story" Winter Camp

📍 710 Main Street, Buffalo, NY

🗓️ February 17-21 (Showcase: February 21 at 6 PM)

For budding performers aged 10-17, Shea’s Performing Arts Center is offering the "Sing Your Story" Winter Camp. This unique camp allows students to create their own monologue and performance using a song of their choice. Participants will also get hands-on experience with lighting and costumes, culminating in a final performance on February 21.

This is a perfect opportunity for young artists to explore their creativity and perform on a professional stage.

5. Buffalo History Museum – Presidential Palooza

📍 One Museum Court, Buffalo, NY

🗓️ February 19, 10 AM – 2 PM

💲 Free Admission

Head to the Buffalo History Museum for Presidential Palooza, a day of family-friendly activities to celebrate Presidents' Day. The event will feature interactive theater performances, where you can participate in local folktales, a special craft for kids, and trivia competitions.

Take a guided tour to learn about Buffalo’s fascinating relationship with U.S. presidents. Tours are free but require reservations due to limited availability.

