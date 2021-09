NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — One Western New Yorker is waking up $38,000 richer Monday morning.

The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the Take 5 Evening drawing in North Tonawanda.

The $37,990.50 ticket was bought at Budwey's Market in the Square at 535 Division Street.

To check if you have the winning number, click here.