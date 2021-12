EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — One Western New Yorker is getting some extra spending money this holiday season.

The New York Lottery announced a winning top-prize ticket for the December 16 TAKE 5 drawing was sold in East Aurora. That ticket was sold at the Tops on 65 Grey Street, and is worth $14,004.50.

Two other New Yorkers are splitting the pot, those tickets were sold in the Bronx and Manhattan.