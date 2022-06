BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Someone in Niagara County is waking up with extra cash today.

One top-prize winning ticket was picked in yesterday's Take 5 Midday drawing.

The ticket, worth $18,902.50, was purchased at Rosemellia's Burt Hotel on Lockport-Olcott road in Burt.

The winning numbers are: 1, 12, 14, 21, 22