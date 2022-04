BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A winning Take 5 lottery ticket has been sold in Buffalo.

The New York Lottery says the top prize-winning ticket, worth $13,451, was sold at the Corner Market on Potters Road.

It's not clear if the ticket was for Tuesday's midday or evening drawing.

The winning numbers for Tuesday were as follows:



Midday: 18 26 32 34 35

Evening: 06 07 11 21 31

Take 5 drawings take place daily at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m.