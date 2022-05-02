Winning TAKE 5 lottery ticket worth $35,000 sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A winning TAKE 5 lottery ticket worth $35,000 was sold in Buffalo.

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize ticket was sold for the May 1 drawing. It was purchased at Mid-City Market on Kensington Avenue.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 are drawn from a field of one to 39. The winning numbers for this ticket were 18-20-24-36-39.

A lottery draw game prize may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, you can call the state's toll-free HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369).

