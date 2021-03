AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A winning "Take 5" lottery ticket worth more than $32,000 has been sold in Amherst.

The top prize-winning ticket was sold at the Tops Friendly Markets location on Niagara Falls Boulevard ahead of Thursday night's drawing.

It was worth $32,185.50.

A second winning ticket, worth the same amount, was sold in Binghamton.