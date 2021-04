JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A winning Take 5 lottery ticket has been sold in Jamestown.

According to the New York State Lottery, the ticket, worth $30,511, was sold at the Wegmans on Fairmount Avenue.

The winning numbers in Thursday night's Take 5 drawing were: 1, 8, 16, 33, 36.

Another winning ticket, worth the same amount, was sold in Manhattan.