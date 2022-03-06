Winning lottery tickets sold in West Seneca and Hinsdale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Lottery announced a TAKE 5 top prize-winning ticket was sold in West Seneca and a Powerball third prize-winning ticket was sold in Hinsdale.

The TAKE 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $43,596 for the March 5 TAKE 5 evening drawing was sold at the Ebenezer Stop & Shop located at 1850 Union Road in West Seneca.

The Powerball third prize-winning ticket worth $50,000 for the March 5 Powerball drawing was sold at the Crosby's Convenience store on Route 16 in Hinsdale.

The winners have up to one year from the date of drawing to claim their prize.