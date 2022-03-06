Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Winning lottery tickets sold in West Seneca and Hinsdale

New York Lottery
Associated Press
New York Lottery
Posted at 11:06 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 11:06:39-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Lottery announced a TAKE 5 top prize-winning ticket was sold in West Seneca and a Powerball third prize-winning ticket was sold in Hinsdale.

The TAKE 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $43,596 for the March 5 TAKE 5 evening drawing was sold at the Ebenezer Stop & Shop located at 1850 Union Road in West Seneca.

The Powerball third prize-winning ticket worth $50,000 for the March 5 Powerball drawing was sold at the Crosby's Convenience store on Route 16 in Hinsdale.

The winners have up to one year from the date of drawing to claim their prize.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine