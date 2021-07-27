Winning dog, cat announced as faces of special edition Resurgence beer to benefit homeless animals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Resurgence Brewing Company is putting a little extra bark into its latest beer offerings.

The popular craft brewery has launched its two new, adorable summer beer cans ahead of its Resurgence to the Rescue pet-friendly fundraiser in support of Ten Lives Club and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

The two types of beer are named after Sven the dog and Don Juan the cat, who beat out a thousand other animals in this contest for a good cause.

Mixed 6-packs of Don Juan's Juicy Pilsner and Sven's Session IPA will be available for purchase on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the cans will benefit both animal organizations. T-shirts, a basket raffle and a silent auction will also help raise funds, and adoptable animals will be on site.