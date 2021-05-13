Winners of the 2021 Kenny Awards announced by Shea's, The Lipke Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The winners of the 2021 Kenny Awards have been announced by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and The Lipke Foundation.

The Kenny Awards recognize and honor the talent, dedication, and effort of musical productions in local high schools. The program is in its 28th year and was held virtually for 2021.

Videos were submitted in acting, singing and dancing and reviewed by 28 Kenny adjudicators. There were 193 applicants representing 50 area schools. 31 students were selected as finalist nominees and eight received 2021 Kenny Awards.

Outstanding Dance Performance

Abigail Rice – Mount St. Mary Academy

Sarah Touris – Hamburg High School

Outstanding Acting Performance

Grace Galipeau – Starpoint High School

Anthony Scime – Kenmore West High School

Outstanding Vocal Performance

Hannah Schubring – Starpoint High School

Audree Woods – Mount St. Mary Academy

Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role

Caleb Gould – Eden High School

Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role

Talia Mobley – West Seneca West High School

You can view the virtual ceremony here.

The winners of the Outstanding Dance, Acting and Vocal performance awards will receive a trophy and $1,000 scholarship toward college or further arts instruction. Caleb Gould and Talia Mobley will receive $2,000 scholarships and will go on to represent Western New York in the National High School Musical Awards Program known as the Jimmy Awards presented by The Broadway League Foundation. The scholarships are made possible by The Lipke Foundation and The Mosey Family Foundation.

“We are incredibly proud of these high school students who participated in this year’s Kenny Award program,” said Thembi Duncan, Director of Arts Engagement and Education. “This has been the most unique and inclusive Kenny Awards ever. We can’t wait to be back together in the theatre and see what’s next for these superstar Kenny winners.”