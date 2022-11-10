Winner of prize gets 3 minutes to shop until he drops

DEPEW, NY — Matthew and Patrick Saur were the silent auction winners of the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight Golf Tournament, and won the chance to get 3 minutes to do a supermarket sweep.

“He will be a mad man going up and down the aisles, having a lot of fun and it went to a really great cause, Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight does a lot of great work in the community,” said Andrew Brocato, Director of Community Relations at TOPS Markets.

The two brothers teamed up to grab as much meat and sweets as they could during the time crunch that was donated by TOPS Markets.

“We got a lot of growing kids in our family so its always nice and the holidays are coming up so we are going to enjoy them with our family,” said Saur.

But for the brothers giving back to those who served the United States is a lot more important than the grand prize.

“Just to be able to give back to the vets especially a few days before veterans day it all works out nicely and to have fun at tops,” said Matthew Saur.

The golf tournament raised over 34,000 dollars for veterans to go on a once in lifetime trip to Washington D.C.

“It was a very successful event and that event and the gentleman that won the auction helps support us get another veteran to D.C,” said Tom Petrie, President of Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight.

The brothers raked up a total of $1,683.20.