Wingnutz gearing up for new Cheektowaga location

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A popular wing spot in Western New York is expanding!

Wingnutz Bar and Grill in Williamsville is gearing up to open its second location inside the Buffalo Airport Hotel in Cheektowaga.

"We think it's a fantastic location," co-creator Ed Wrazen said. "We think the potential here is extreme, we really do think it's going to have more potential than our first store by far."

You can expect the same menu, including their popular signature sauces.

"Expect over-the-top wings," he added. "Size, sauciness, crunch. Whenever you think of that moto, think of Wingnutz."

Their new location will officially be open for business at 11 a.m. Tuesday.