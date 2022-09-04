Wing Fest kicks off at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chicken wings are such a Buffalo staple. The power of the wing can draw thousands out into one place, and that's exactly what happened at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.

The 20th Annual Wing Fest kicked off in Orchard Park, and Wing Fest Founder, Drew Cerza, said it's his biggest time of the year.

"You have the best wing restaurants from all over the country come into Buffalo for our Super Bowl," Cerza said.

From different flavors, spices, and sauces, Cerza said there's always something new to try.

"It's just everything you could imagine," Cerza said.

In terms of the activities outside of the basic wing dining:

Live music

Amateur Wing Eating Championship

Mullet Contest

Bobbing for Wings

Buffet bowl

This event will run for the whole weekend. Tomorrow's festivities include: