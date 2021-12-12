Wind storm knocks down trees in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Crews in Buffalo are busy responding to all kinds of trees down throughout the city.

One of those crews is cutting up a massive tree that came crashing down on two homes on Lakeview Avenue Saturday afternoon.

It's a monumental task that will keep them busy for hours.

We're told nobody lived in one of the homes, but the other one was occupied.

The owner of that house says all of his tenants got out safely.

City officials say they received just over 50 emergency calls on Saturday concerning trees that toppled over.

Crews are cleaning up on a priority basis, with trees falling on homes or blocking streets getting taken care of first.