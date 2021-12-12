Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wind storm knocks down trees in Buffalo

Crews say cleanup could take days
items.[0].image.alt
City of Buffalo
TREECLEAN PIC.jpg
Posted at 10:45 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 22:45:58-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Crews in Buffalo are busy responding to all kinds of trees down throughout the city.

One of those crews is cutting up a massive tree that came crashing down on two homes on Lakeview Avenue Saturday afternoon.

It's a monumental task that will keep them busy for hours.

We're told nobody lived in one of the homes, but the other one was occupied.

The owner of that house says all of his tenants got out safely.

City officials say they received just over 50 emergency calls on Saturday concerning trees that toppled over.

Crews are cleaning up on a priority basis, with trees falling on homes or blocking streets getting taken care of first.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!