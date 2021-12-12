Wind storm creates flooding problems along Lake Erie shoreline

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The wind is dying down, but there there are so many weather related problems that people are dealing with.

South Shore Road in Hamburg is closed right now, with waves from Lake Erie crashing into barriers and coming right over onto the street, which is flooded with several inches of water.

First responders have blocked the road, and emergency crews are on scene right now.

We have a call out to Hamburg Police and we're waiting to hear back about what kind of situation they are dealing with.