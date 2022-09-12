Winchester Academy unveils new inclusive playground

WEST SENECA, NY — Erie 1 BOCES at Winchester Academy hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday for their new inclusive playground.

The construction of the outdoor play area took the school nearly a year to complete.

The playground offers children of all abilities to play with ramps, swing sets, and even a platform tire swing.

School officials say this new playground will allow for students to gain confidence, social skills and physical skills.

“All children gain social skills, sensory improvements, communication skills and motor skill improvements by playing and interacting in a playground sort of environment. So we bring that opportunity to our kids,” said Patrick Canfield, Erie 1 BOCES Director of Exceptional Education Director.

The playground is open to everyone after-school hours.

