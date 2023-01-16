Watch Now
Win free playoff tickets with Labatt's scavenger hunt

Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 16, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a chance for you and three of your friends to go to the Bills game Sunday... for free!

You just have to keep an eye out around Buffalo for four 10-foot inflatable Labatt x Buffalo Bills beer cans. The cans are placed across Buffalo in the Northtowns, Southtowns, City of Buffalo and Highmark Stadium.

10’ Inflatable Labatt Can

The “Labatt on the Hunt” scavenger hunt runs Monday through Friday.

Fans are encouraged to get together with friends or family and find all four of the giant cans.

Once you find them, take pictures and post them on social media using #LabattOnTheHunt.

One lucky first-prize winner will receive an Ultimate Playoff Gameday Package including:

  • Four playoff game tickets
  • Two parking passes
  • Buffalo Bills and Labatt gear

Two runner-up winners will receive an autographed Buffalo Bills player item.

