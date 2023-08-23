Wilson's Field Day raises money for critical rural fire department

WILSON, NY (WKBW) — The century old Field Day in Wilson raises money for the local fire department, a long tradition of many fire departments in Niagara Co.

"For a few days, always through the summer, each fire company would put on their own field day. They'll bring their community out, get the community support," said Chris Srock, Field Day Chair and Wilson Fire Company firefighter.

The Field Day is the biggest fundraiser for the Wilson Fire Company and organizers say the 100 year old tradition is exciting.

"It's a source of pride, but also nostalgia to have on the field day still happening here in Wilson as one of our fundraisers," said Srock.

Wilson's Field Day is also a great way for the local fire department to try and recruit.

Wilson Fire Company's President Pat Daul says the company has room for 75 firefighters, but only have 49 active firefighters.

"They don't feel like they need to volunteer. It's never been ingrained in them since they've been growing up then that generation," said Daul.

Recruitment for volunteer firefighters has been down across the state, according to FASNY, recruitment has declined by 20,000 volunteer firefighters in the last 10 years.

President Daul is hoping to reach younger generations who might want to try it out and help serve their community.

“Anybody who wants to be a volunteer firefighter, go for it. You don't like it after a year, a month, a day? Then just walk away from the fire department. It's not a lifetime commitment to be a volunteer. It's a commitment to wanting to help your community that you live in,” said Daul.

The Field Day begins on Thursday with free inflatables for kids and food vendors.

The event ends on Saturday with a parade and fireworks.