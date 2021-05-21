Williamsville students raise over $110,000 to benefit Make-A-Wish WNY

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students in the Williamsville Central School District helped raise over $110,000 to benefit Make-A-Wish WNY.

The students helped raise the money through the WillPower for Wishes program which is the second largest student-led school fundraising campaign in the country for Make-A-Wish.

“In a year filled with many challenges, watching the dedication and passion the Williamsville students had for this campaign and the Make-A-Wish mission was a true joy to witness,” said Mary Hazel, Manager of Development for Make-A-Wish Western New York. “We heard heartwarming stories from students about the impact this had on connecting them to fellow students, both in the classroom and virtually. The entire community came together, all with the same goal - to help create hope and change lives through the power of a wish. Make-A-Wish is so grateful for the support this campaign has provided to our organization, as it helps us transform local lives, one wish at a time.”

“Personally, I'm very thankful that the Make-A-Wish initiative gave me inspiration to step up and collaborate with students and staff from across the District that I wouldn't have had the chance to work with in normal years,” said Kennedy Intihar, a junior at Williamsville East. “It makes me proud that I was able to contribute to such an impactful and important cause that not only reached our goal but surpassed it.”

The students initial goal was to raise $60,000, and formally presented a check to Make-A-Wish WNY on Thursday.