Williamsville student qualifies for Scripps National Spelling Bee

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — An eighth grade student from the Williamsville Central School District is heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Ayushi Sainath attends Mill Middle School. She says this is her first time qualifying for the event.

She competed against 10 other students from across Western New York in the regional spelling bee, which was held on March 6, through an online test due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sainath says she studied many spelling lists, and even asked her friends for help to test her. She says one of her favorite words is "ethereal."

"I tried my best, honestly, I didn't think I would get this far," says Sainath, adding that she believed in herself.

The 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee is set for this summer. The final round is expected to be hosted in person at Walt Disney World Resort and will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

Good luck, Ayushi!