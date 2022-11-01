Watch Now
Williamsville student places second in MLB pitch, hit, and run competition

Posted at 2:42 PM, Nov 01, 2022
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Williamsville 2nd grader placed second in an MLB Pitch, Hit, and Run competition over the weekend.

The Maple West Elementary School student, Jayden Kensy, initially won the Northeast Regional competition in Philadelphia.

Jayden later advanced to the National Finals in Houston, where he finished 2nd nationally in the 7 to 8-year-old age group.

The MLB Pitch, Hit, and Run is a free, one-day competition for boys and girls aged 7 to 14.

The participants compete in a baseball or softball division and advance through three different levels of competition.

