WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Williamsville teenager is making his mark on his community by bringing something fun and active to his former middle school.

Lincoln Fields,15, built a "Gaga Ball" court at Mill Middle School as part of his Eagle Scout project.

"It's kind of like dodgeball," Fields said. "There's a playground ball which is about the size of a basketball, and you use your hands to hit it at other people's legs. You want to try to hit them from the knee and below. Anything above the knee doesn't count. They're not out. If it hits against the wall, then it's anybody's ball, but you can't hit the ball more than twice."

Fields said he and his friends built the court in five days.

"It was so rewarding to know I'll make something that'll have a lasting impact on the community for a long time. I just wanted to make something that would have a lasting impact on the community," Fields said.

WATCH: Williamsville student builds 'Gaga Ball' court at former middle school for Eagle Scout Project