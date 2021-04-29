Williamsville school leader named principal of the year

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A long-time administrator in the Williamsville Central School District has received one of the highest honors of his profession.

Dr. Daniel Walh has been named 2021 New York State Secondary School Principal of the Year by the School Administrators Association of New York State.

Walh has served as principal of Transit Middle School for 10 years. The SAANYS recognized Walh for his passion and dedication to "prioritizing time for teacher collaboration and learning; enhancing staff and student connections" and promoting a positive environment that supports the needs of students.

Walh is now a candidate for the National Principal of the Year award from the National Assocation of Secondary School Principals.

