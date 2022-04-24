Williamsville photographer hopes WNY'ers follow 'Don't Give Up The Ship!' motto to raise funds for USS The Sullivans ship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Don't Give Up The Ship!"

One Western New York photographer hopes to share this motto with the community, as the USS The Sullivans ship sits partially under water.

John Witt is a landscape photographer, based in Williamsville.

On Friday, April 15, two days after the decommissioned Naval destroyer started taking on water, Witt was able to capture footage of the local monument.

With an FAA drone pilot certification, he was able to capture some footage.

Now, he is hoping to sell these professional photos in the hopes of raising money to Save The Sullivans.

"It's important to the community. There's a lot of history with the boat. The five Sullivan brothers who lost their lives on it. It's one of the last few ships of that type from World War II that is still around and people don't want to see it leave," the John R. Witt Photography owner said.

Each photo is priced for a 75% of profit donation to Save The Sullivans.

An 8 x 10 frameable photo is priced at $40.

An 8 x 10 table top easel back, metal print sells for $100.

How to Donate:

Email sullyslist.537@gmail.com to place an order.



to place an order. In the email, provide contact information.



The donor's name will be added to a list of contributors for Save The Sullivans.



Any other print options (ie. canvas, framed fine art prints, wall mountable acrylic or metal), state this in the email for a quote.



Payments can be handled through Venmo.

