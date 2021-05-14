Williamsville, Orchard Park prepare for 5-day learning

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s a victory for parents in the Williamsville and Orchard Park Central School Districts after a State Supreme Court Judge ruled Thursday the District’s must provide 5-day per week in-person learning to all students—not just those in elementary school.

“Kids belong in school 5-days a week,” said Dana Hensley, one of the Williamsville parents behind the lawsuit. “The most important thing is that the judge listened to both sides and saw that there was no evidence from the state to create these arbitrary rules,” she said.

Hensley’s three elementary school age children have been learning from home remotely on a hybrid model.

“I was not excited to sue our school district,” she said. “I know that there were people who were upset, but it had to be done.”

According to the court paperwork, the judge found:

“no justifiable basis not to allow students in both school districts to return to full time, in-person learning while observing three (3) feet of social distancing in classrooms, when the transmission rate there is less than 100 per 100,000.”

The Williamsville Central School District says: “We thank our families and students for your patience, understanding, and flexibility. Our faculty and staff have been working tirelessly since February and have been essential in ensuring our buildings are ready and prepared to welcome back our students.”

In a video message, the District also says it’s getting ready for students with temperature checks, spacing desks and specific disinfecting protocols.

The Orchard Park Central School District did not return our request for comment.

