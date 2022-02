A Williamsville man has been sentenced to probation for his role in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, John Juran was sentenced to three years of probation, including two months of home detention, a $500 fine and $500 in restitution.

Juran and another Western New York resident pleaded guilty to charges in December 2021.

Juran pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

